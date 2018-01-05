Healthy recipes, light drinks recipes

>
Get your juicer out and make your own fresh fruit and veg cocktails with no added sugar. You can also use juicers and blenders to make classic cocktails, replacing the sugar with sweetener to soften the calorie blow. Here are some recipes:

- Mojito (Canderel recipe)
Crush 10 mint leaves and 2 quartered limes with the skin on, using a pestle. When the mixture is well crushed, add 100ml white rum, 1 tbsp Canderel, and as much crushed ice and fizzy water as you want. Enjoy!

- Vodka and cranberry cocktail (Canderel recipe)
Mix 100ml vodka, 200ml cranberry juice, 1tbsp cranberries, 1 tbsp Canderel, 1 squirt of lemon juice and serve on the rocks.

- Bellini (Canderel recipe)
Mix 1 peeled, very roughly chopped peach, 1 tbsp Canderel, 1 squirt of lemon juice and 50ml water in a blender. Pour into flutes and add champagne to taste.




  
 
