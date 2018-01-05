>
>

Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend: smoothie recipes

Article in images
  

- Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend: smoothie recipes
Cocktails are so yesterday: nowadays it's all about smoothies! Part fruit drink, part purée, smoothies have taken off big-time and you can now take 'em away from cafés, restaurants and juice bars or stock 'em in from your local supermarket. They're refreshing, energising, satisfying and good for you.

Make the most of the end of summer and get into the latest health trend! See why smoothies are good for you, get involved with our experts' recipes, including lunchbox-friendly ones, and see what flavours you haven't discovered yet!




PH, SH

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2010
Tags Fruits
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         