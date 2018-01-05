Nutritional benefits & vitamions in smoothies

>
Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend
When they contain nothing but fresh fruit and veg and you drink them straight away, there's nothing fresher than a smoothie. They're bursting with vitamins (especially A and C), minerals and trace elements that are essential for your health and energy levels. Added to that, if you use whole fruit in your smoothies they'll also provide you with fibre.

"Smoothies are a great way to get all the fruit and vegetables you need," our nutritionist says. One glass as part of a varied, balanced diet can be counted as one of your 5-a-day - some smoothies even count as two!

If you add milk or yoghurt to your smoothie, you're also getting a bit of dairy in there, with all the benefits it brings such as calcium, quality protein, etc. smoothies are also natural and free of additives and preservatives, which makes them definite health food.




  
  
