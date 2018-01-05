Smoothie ingredients

When it comes to smoothies, there are no iron culinary rules: the combinations are endless and you can put whatever you like and need in them.



"If you're very active and need energy, go for recipes that contain substantial fruit such as bananas, or sugary fruit such as cherries or grapes," our nutritionist advises. "If you're watching your figure, you're better off with diuretic, low-sugar fruit such as peaches, strawberries or pineapple."



Whatever smoothie does it for you, go for no added sugar because if a smoothie is sweetened with honey, syrup or sugar it will be much more calorific. If you're after a more consistent snack, go for somthing fruit-based and rich in sugar or starch, or dairy-based (or equivalent): yoghurt, milk, soya, almonds, rice, etc etc.