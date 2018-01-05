Smoothies as desserts and snacks Like soups, fruit and juice, smoothies are a 'type' of food. Dependig on the fruit you use and the nutritional benefits, one smoothie contains an average of 100-200 calories, so don't get carried away: supping them all day long is a no-no if you don't want to tip the scales the wrong way!



"Although they're light and good for you, smoothies do contain a certain amount of sugar, which means calories," says our expert. "Have them as part of a meal, as a dessert for example, or as a snack, instead of a piece of fruit or your usual nibbles. Diet-wise, they're much healthier than sorbet, ice cream or milkshake, and make a good alternative because they're just as satifying and refreshing."





