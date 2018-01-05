>
Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend
Light smoothie recipes, tomato, carrot, apple, prune
Bulgaria
Ingredients: 40ml tomato juice, 40ml carrot juice, 1 stick of celery, 50g fresh cucumber, 1 pinch celery salt, 1 tsp Tabasco, 1 sprig fresh mint, 2 tbsp natural yoghurt.
Preparation: Chop the cucumber and celery up roughly. Wash and chop the mint. Put all the ingredients in your blender and whizz on full power. Serve in a cocktail glass.

Delifruit
Ingredients: 40ml skimmed milk, 80ml pressed apple juice, 100g fresh strawberries, 4 prunes with the stones removed.
Preparation. Wash and de-stalk the strawberries and prunes and cut in half. Pour ingredients into your blender and whizz on full power. Serve in a cocktail glass with crushed ice.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2010
