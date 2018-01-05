>
>
Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend
Article in images

Power smoothies, orange, grapefruit, watermelon

 
Power smoothies, orange, grapefruit, watermelon
© Marabout

The Cure
Ingredients: For 2 glasses: 200ml orange juice, 150ml grapefruit juice, 250ml lemon juice, 25ml lime juice, 1 banana (around 100ml), 2 or 3 mint leaves.
Preparation: Blend together. You can use frozen or fresh banana, and if you use fresh it's a good idea to serve with ice too.

Antioxidising smoothie
Ingredients: For 2 glasses: 300ml watermelon, 200ml apple juice, 1 tbsp dried cranberries, 1 tsp lemon sorbet or 1 quarter of a lime per glass.
Preparation: Blend the watermelon, apple juice and most of the cranberries. Serve with a topping of lemon sorbet or slices of lime and garnish with the remaining cranberries.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2010
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 The longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         