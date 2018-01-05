Power smoothies, orange, grapefruit, watermelon



© Marabout



The Cure

Ingredients: For 2 glasses: 200ml orange juice, 150ml grapefruit juice, 250ml lemon juice, 25ml lime juice, 1 banana (around 100ml), 2 or 3 mint leaves.

Preparation: Blend together. You can use frozen or fresh banana, and if you use fresh it's a good idea to serve with ice too.



Antioxidising smoothie

Ingredients: For 2 glasses: 300ml watermelon, 200ml apple juice, 1 tbsp dried cranberries, 1 tsp lemon sorbet or 1 quarter of a lime per glass.

Preparation: Blend the watermelon, apple juice and most of the cranberries. Serve with a topping of lemon sorbet or slices of lime and garnish with the remaining cranberries.



