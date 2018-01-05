Consistant smoothie recipes, strawberry, banana, pear



Sweetie

Ingredients: 50g strawberries, half a banana, half an apple, 1 tsp honey, 1 yoghurt, 1 or 2 ice cubes.

Preparation: Wash and de-stalk the strawberries. Peel the banana and apple, slice the banana and chop the apple into small pieces. Place everything except the ice into a blender and whizz for 30 seconds on full power. Serve in a glass with 1 or 2 ice cubes.



Pear Surprise

Ingredients: 1 pear, 50g powdered almonds, 1 yoghurt.

Preparation: Peel the pear and remove the inside. Place all the ingredients in a blender and whizz for 30 seconds on full power. Serve in a glass. If you don't like your smoothie too thick, sieve it first to remove any remaining pieces of almond.



