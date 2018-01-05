>
>
Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend
Article in images

Consistant smoothie recipes, strawberry, banana, pear

 
Consistant smoothie recipes, strawberry, banana, pear
© Hachette pratique

Sweetie
Ingredients: 50g strawberries, half a banana, half an apple, 1 tsp honey, 1 yoghurt, 1 or 2 ice cubes.
Preparation: Wash and de-stalk the strawberries. Peel the banana and apple, slice the banana and chop the apple into small pieces. Place everything except the ice into a blender and whizz for 30 seconds on full power. Serve in a glass with 1 or 2 ice cubes.

Pear Surprise
Ingredients: 1 pear, 50g powdered almonds, 1 yoghurt.
Preparation: Peel the pear and remove the inside. Place all the ingredients in a blender and whizz for 30 seconds on full power. Serve in a glass. If you don't like your smoothie too thick, sieve it first to remove any remaining pieces of almond.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2010
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         