Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend
Article in images

Blackcurrant smoothie recipe
Blackcurrants are amongst some of the richest naturally occurring sources of Vitamin C, making them great for fighting colds and winter ailments, and they also have a high antioxidant content. British Blackcurrants are renowned and bred for their deep purple colour, which indicates a high level of anthocyanins - important disease-fighting antioxidants.

Serves 1

You need:
115g/4oz fresh or frozen Blackcurrants
1 small ripe banana
200ml apple juice
2 tbsp plain yogurt

Put all of the ingredients into a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and serve.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2010
