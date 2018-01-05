Blackcurrant smoothie recipe

Blackcurrants are amongst some of the richest naturally occurring sources of Vitamin C, making them great for fighting colds and winter ailments, and they also have a high antioxidant content. British Blackcurrants are renowned and bred for their deep purple colour, which indicates a high level of anthocyanins - important disease-fighting antioxidants.



Serves 1



You need:

115g/4oz fresh or frozen Blackcurrants

1 small ripe banana

200ml apple juice

2 tbsp plain yogurt



Put all of the ingredients into a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and serve.





