Innocent Smoothies

Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend
Bit by bit, Innocent is taking over (they've now spreadi to the Continent too). These smoothies are made in a unique way that preserves all the vitamins, antioxidants and other minerals in the fruit. They come in 250ml bottles or litre cartons in the following flavours: cranberries and strawberries, mangoes and passionfruits, blackberries and blueberries, and cherries and strawberries.
Sarah Horrocks
29/03/2010
