Smoothie does it! A healthy new trend
Innocent Smoothies

 
Innocent Smoothies
© Innocent

Bit by bit, Innocent is taking over (they've now spreadi to the Continent too). These smoothies are made in a unique way that preserves all the vitamins, antioxidants and other minerals in the fruit. They come in 250ml bottles or litre cartons in the following flavours: cranberries and strawberries, mangoes and passionfruits, blackberries and blueberries, and cherries and strawberries.

£1.75 for a 250ml bottle
£2.79 for a litre 
www.innocentdrinks.co.uk





  
  
29/03/2010
