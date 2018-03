The Big J smoothies

These award-winning smoothie packs come in mango & orange, raspberry & banana or

pineapple & lime flavours and equate to one of your 5 a day, and the bottled Smoothie smiles come in mango & orange, blueberry & raspberry and pineapple & lime. They're all wheat, gluten & GMO free and 99% fat free to boot.



Available from Holland & Barrett, Greggs, Debenhams, Odeon cinemas and even on First Great Western trains!

