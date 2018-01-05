- Eating on the go, quick lunch, eating on the hoof, quick meals, snacking and diets, fast food and diets

A vast proportion of us have our lunch out or on the go, often opting for fast-food, ready-to-go or meal deals. But are they really good for you?



Despite what you might read, not all fast food or takeaway food is actually bad! And by choosing wisely or even making your own lunch, you can make it into a perfectly balanced meal.



To make sure your lunches aren't wrecking your diet, get the lowdown on the rules of eating on the go , and the right choices to make . Here are some ideas and recipes to help you make your own healthy lunches too.









PH, SH

