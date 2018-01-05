>
Eating healthy at work, balanced lunch

 

- Eating healthy at work, balanced lunch
Even lunch on the hoof should be part of your balanced daily and weekly intake.

Whatever you eat for lunch - sandwiches, pizza, salads or a takeaway - always make sure your meal contains the following:
-some cereal: bread or carbs (rice, pasta, couscous etc) for complex carbohydrates
-cooked or raw vegetables for fibre, vitamins and minerals
-meat, fish or an egg for protein and iron
-a little fat, such as vinaigrette or butter, to bring you the fat and essential fatty acids you need
-dairy produce (yoghurt, cottage cheese, hard cheese) for calcium
-a piece of fruit for carbs, vitamins and minerals, and plenty of water

Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2008
