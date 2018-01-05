- Eating healthy at work, balanced lunch

|
Whatever you eat for lunch - sandwiches, pizza, salads or a takeaway - always make sure your meal contains the following:
-some cereal: bread or carbs (rice, pasta, couscous etc) for complex carbohydrates
-cooked or raw vegetables for fibre, vitamins and minerals
-meat, fish or an egg for protein and iron
-a little fat, such as vinaigrette or butter, to bring you the fat and essential fatty acids you need
-dairy produce (yoghurt, cottage cheese, hard cheese) for calcium
-a piece of fruit for carbs, vitamins and minerals, and plenty of water
It's also essential to vary your diet every day. It's better for your body and it's less boring!
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2008
