Eating healthy at work, balanced lunch Even lunch on the hoof should be part of your balanced daily and weekly intake.



Whatever you eat for lunch - sandwiches, pizza, salads or a takeaway - always make sure your meal contains the following:

-some cereal: bread or carbs (rice, pasta, couscous etc) for complex carbohydrates

-cooked or raw vegetables for fibre, vitamins and minerals

-meat, fish or an egg for protein and iron

-a little fat, such as vinaigrette or butter, to bring you the fat and essential fatty acids you need

-dairy produce (yoghurt, cottage cheese, hard cheese) for calcium

-a piece of fruit for carbs, vitamins and minerals, and plenty of water



It's also essential to vary your diet every day. It's better for your body and it's less boring!





