Enjoy food, Savour food, taste, enjoy eating, diet In 20 years, the time we take for lunch has gone from an hour and a half to just 22 minutes, according to one survey! We put less and less time aside for lunch, which is a massive diet error: the quicker you eat, and the less nutritious the food you eat, the more trouble you'll have digesting it, the more bloated you'll get and the quicker you'll be hungry again.



However long you have, make sure you sit down to eat (preferably somewhere quiet and comfy) and take the time to chew every mouthful, concentrating on what you're doing.



Ideally, go for a walk just after having lunch to oxygenate. If you're rushed off your feet, have part of your lunch at 12 and save the rest (your yoghurt and piece of fruit, for example) to eat later in the afternoon. It's better to eat less properly than too much too fast.







