Healthy quiche and pizza

 

- Healthy quiche and pizza
Bad
Cheese or meat pizza/quiche, toasted sandwiches, pasties and pies

Dos
Ham and mushroom, vegetarian, 4 seasons, tuna or salmon pizza or quiche

Suggestion: 1 slice of ham and mushroom pizza + 1 natural yoghurt + 1 piece of fruit + bottle of water.

Ideas: More and more cafés, takeaways etc are now offering 'proper' ready-to-eat meals, so your choice isn't just limited to pizza or sandwiches for lunch. Why not treat yourself to the odd shepherd's pie or a proper meal of salmon and potatoes?




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2008
