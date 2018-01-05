>
>

Eating healthy fast food

 

- Eating healthy fast food
Bad
Stacked or double layered burgers, chicken or fish nuggets or fillets and chips
Fizzy drinks, desserts like brownies, donuts, muffins and ice cream desserts

Good
Plain hamburgers, mixed salad with light vinagrette
Yoghurts, fruit salads and reduced-sugar fizz

Suggestion: 1 small salad/pack of raw veg + 1 sachet of light dressing (optional) + 1 cheeseburger + 1 fruit yoghurt + 1 reduced-sugar fizzy drink.

Ideas: Because desserts usually on offer in fast-food restaurants are generally really fatty and sugary (ever seen a natural or low-fat yoghurt in McDonalds?!), or else they contain no nutrients (a fruit salad that's left to stand for over an hour loses a large part of its vitamins), it's best to have a small salad and a burger and bring along a low-fat yoghurt and/or a piece of fruit for afters.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziPerfect baby names for February
Naturally beautiful celebritiesThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         