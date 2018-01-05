Eating healthy fast food Bad

Stacked or double layered burgers, chicken or fish nuggets or fillets and chips

Fizzy drinks, desserts like brownies, donuts, muffins and ice cream desserts



Good

Plain hamburgers, mixed salad with light vinagrette

Yoghurts, fruit salads and reduced-sugar fizz



Suggestion: 1 small salad/pack of raw veg + 1 sachet of light dressing (optional) + 1 cheeseburger + 1 fruit yoghurt + 1 reduced-sugar fizzy drink.



Ideas: Because desserts usually on offer in fast-food restaurants are generally really fatty and sugary (ever seen a natural or low-fat yoghurt in McDonalds?!), or else they contain no nutrients (a fruit salad that's left to stand for over an hour loses a large part of its vitamins), it's best to have a small salad and a burger and bring along a low-fat yoghurt and/or a piece of fruit for afters.





