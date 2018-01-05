>
- Healthy takeaways, Chinese takeaways, nutrition advice
Bad Fried meat in batter and fried food in general, egg fried rice

Good Spring rolls, beansprout or prawn salads, lean meat without sauce, non-fried prawn kebabs, steamed meat or fish, Chinese ravioli, boiled rice

Suggestion: 1 beansprout salad + 1 prawn kebab + 1 portion white rice + 1 exotic fruit salad with no added sugar + 1 mineral water

Ideas: Love Asian cuisine? Go for Japanese rather than Chinese or Indian if you're watching your figure! Anything goes, as long as you don't have more than 8 pieces of sushi, maki, sashimi etc, and fruit for pud.




  
  
