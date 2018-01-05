|
Bad Fried meat in batter and fried food in general, egg fried rice
|
Healthy takeaways, Chinese takeaways, nutrition advice
|
Good Spring rolls, beansprout or prawn salads, lean meat without sauce, non-fried prawn kebabs, steamed meat or fish, Chinese ravioli, boiled rice
Suggestion: 1 beansprout salad + 1 prawn kebab + 1 portion white rice + 1 exotic fruit salad with no added sugar + 1 mineral water
Ideas: Love Asian cuisine? Go for Japanese rather than Chinese or Indian if you're watching your figure! Anything goes, as long as you don't have more than 8 pieces of sushi, maki, sashimi etc, and fruit for pud.