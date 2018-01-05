>
- Lunchbox, make your own lunch, sandwiches, salads, eating healthy at work
The best way of making sure you eat a healthy lunch is to make your own - at least that way you know what's in it...

A healthy sandwich should be made up of 100g bread (wholemeal, wholegrain or rye bread) + 80g cold meat or 2 eggs or 80g tuna + 10g fat or 30g cheese + as much veg and salad as you want.

A healthy salad should contain 200-250g green veg + 150g cooked carbs (pasta, couscous, quinoa, rice) or 50g bread + 80g lean meat or 2 eggs or 80g fish + 2 tbsp vinaigrette.

A healthy microwaveable meal should contain 200-250g veg + 150g cooked carbs + 80g meat or lean fish + 1 tbsp olive oil.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2008
Latest… 05/01/2018
