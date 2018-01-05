

© J.Bono - Solar



Makes 1: 3 slices of wholemeal bread, 1 slice of smoked turkey, 2 slices of cheddar, 1 handful of lamb's lettuce or other leaves, 1 tsp mustard, 1 tsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp fromage frais (20% fat), 1 tsp tomato concentrate, a few drops of Worcester sauce.



Contains: 309 kcal, 23g protein, 9g fat, 34g carbohydrate.



-Make the dressing by mixing the mustard, lemon juice, tomato concentrate, fromage frais, Worcester sauce, salt and pepper in a bowl.

-Toast 2 slices of bread on one side only under the grill.

-Spread the non-toasted side of the first slice with dressing, place a slice of cheese, half the slice of turkey and half the lettuce on top, top with the non-grilled slice of bread and repeat.



Tip: A club sandwich already contains several calcium-rich ingredients (cheese and fromage frais), so you don't need any more dairy. Finish off with some fresh fruit for a bit of Vitamin C and fibre.