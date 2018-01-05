>
>

Club sandwich

 
Club sandwich
© J.Bono - Solar

Makes 1: 3 slices of wholemeal bread, 1 slice of smoked turkey, 2 slices of cheddar, 1 handful of lamb's lettuce or other leaves, 1 tsp mustard, 1 tsp lemon juice, 2 tbsp fromage frais (20% fat), 1 tsp tomato concentrate, a few drops of Worcester sauce.

Contains: 309 kcal, 23g protein, 9g fat, 34g carbohydrate.

-Make the dressing by mixing the mustard, lemon juice, tomato concentrate, fromage frais, Worcester sauce, salt and pepper in a bowl.
-Toast 2 slices of bread on one side only under the grill.
-Spread the non-toasted side of the first slice with dressing, place a slice of cheese, half the slice of turkey and half the lettuce on top, top with the non-grilled slice of bread and repeat.

Tip: A club sandwich already contains several calcium-rich ingredients (cheese and fromage frais), so you don't need any more dairy. Finish off with some fresh fruit for a bit of Vitamin C and fibre.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationHot celebrity men in uniform
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         