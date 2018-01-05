Cold beef salad



© J.Bono - Solar



Makes 4: 4 thin slices of cold roast beef, 300g green beans, 6 small potatoes, 10 cherry tomatoes, 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard, 1 tbsp vinegar, 2 tbsp olive oil, 2 flat tbsp chopped parsley, salt and pepper.



Contains 272 kcal, 18g protein, 12g fat, 23g carbohydrate.



Steam the beans and potatoes in their skin and leave to cool.

To make the vinaigrette, mix the mustard, vinegar and salt, add the oil and season with pepper to taste.

-Place the beans in a salad bowl with the cherry tomatoes and halved potatoes, and pour the vinaigrette ovrer the top. Mix and serve on the rolled-up slices of beef, sprinkled with parsley.



Tip: This salad makes a pretty balanced meal and all you really need to add is some dairy like yoghurt and a piece of fruit for some calcium and Vitamin C, either for pud or for an afternoon snack.