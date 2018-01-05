>
>

Cold beef salad

   
Cold beef salad
© J.Bono - Solar

Makes 4: 4 thin slices of cold roast beef, 300g green beans, 6 small potatoes, 10 cherry tomatoes, 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard, 1 tbsp vinegar, 2 tbsp olive oil, 2 flat tbsp chopped parsley, salt and pepper.

Contains 272 kcal, 18g protein, 12g fat, 23g carbohydrate.

Steam the beans and potatoes in their skin and leave to cool.
To make the vinaigrette, mix the mustard, vinegar and salt, add the oil and season with pepper to taste.
-Place the beans in a salad bowl with the cherry tomatoes and halved potatoes, and pour the vinaigrette ovrer the top. Mix and serve on the rolled-up slices of beef, sprinkled with parsley.

Tip: This salad makes a pretty balanced meal and all you really need to add is some dairy like yoghurt and a piece of fruit for some calcium and Vitamin C, either for pud or for an afternoon snack.




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
18/09/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesPerfect baby names for February
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!New celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         