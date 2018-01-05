>
>

Simple and complex carbohydrates, sugars, fast, slow, starch

 
Simple and complex carbohydrates, sugars, fast, slow, starch

Up until now, we've tended to consider simple carbohydrates, present in sweet-tasting foods (sweets, fizzy drinks etc.), as "fast" and complex carbohydrates, present in foods containing starch (bread, pasta, rice, cereals...) as "slow".

The former were deemed to produce a fleeting peak in blood sugar levels, and the latter were said to 'fill you up' and deliver long-lasting energy.

However, when GI first came in, this classification was deemed too simplistic - it's not necessarily the simple carbohydrates that are the quickest. So bread and white rice, which are rich in starch and therefore considered slow, actually have a high glycaemic index. Naturally, in an age when obesity and conditions like diabetes are rife, this discovery shook up the way we think about carbs.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
12/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         