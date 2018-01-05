>
>

Carbohydrate and weight gain, diabetes, insulin level

 
Carbohydrate and weight gain, diabetes, insulin level

We now know that carbohydrates are a major factor in weight gain. Carbohydrates arewith a high glycaemic index are quickly released into the bloodstream and tend to be stored as fat. By causing a peak and then a drastic fall in blood sugar levels, they also favour energy slumps and hunger pangs.

This is where GI can work for you: if you're looking to lose weight, take a look at your diet and go for low over GI high foods. It's also an important concept in the treatment of diabetes, and it's also important for people who do sport.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
12/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         