Slimming, Montignac diet, insulin and pancreas

The aim of this phase is two-fold: to get rid of excess pounds and to stabilise the pancreas' insulin production. To be efficient in the long term, it should be carried out for a minimum of three months.

The 9 rules:
1-Never skip a meal. Eat normal quantities until you feel full.
2-Have a breakfast that's either carbohydrate-protein (carbohydrates with a low GI + dairy proteins) or protein-fat (meats, eggs, dairy produce + very low GI carbohydrates).
3-Make protein-fat or carbohydrate-protein meals.
4-Base dinner on lunch, but make it lighter.
5-Have at least 4 carbohydrate-protein meals per week.
6-Eliminate sugar in all its forms.
7-Ban all caffeine-based drinks as these stimulate insulin secretion.
8-Limit your consumption of alcoholic drinks.
9-Avoid eating saturated fats if the accompanying carbohydrate has a GI that's higher than 35.




  
  
12/07/2008
