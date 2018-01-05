Slimming, Montignac diet, insulin and pancreas The aim of this phase is two-fold: to get rid of excess pounds and to stabilise the pancreas' insulin production. To be efficient in the long term, it should be carried out for a minimum of three months.



The 9 rules:

1-Never skip a meal. Eat normal quantities until you feel full.

2-Have a breakfast that's either carbohydrate-protein (carbohydrates with a low GI + dairy proteins) or protein-fat (meats, eggs, dairy produce + very low GI carbohydrates).

3-Make protein-fat or carbohydrate-protein meals.

4-Base dinner on lunch, but make it lighter.

5-Have at least 4 carbohydrate-protein meals per week.

6-Eliminate sugar in all its forms.

7-Ban all caffeine-based drinks as these stimulate insulin secretion.

8-Limit your consumption of alcoholic drinks.

9-Avoid eating saturated fats if the accompanying carbohydrate has a GI that's higher than 35.





