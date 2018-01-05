>
>

Examples of slimming menus, GI diet

 
Examples of slimming menus, GI diet

Breakfast (carbohydrate-protein): Oat flakes + 0% yoghurt + strawberries + blackberries.
Lunch (protein-fat): Greek salad + salmon fillet with spinach + 2 or 3 pieces of black chocolate (+ 70% cocoa solids).
Snack: Apple.
Dinner (carbohydrate-protein) : Vegetable soup + green lentils + steamed chicken breast + strong mustard + peach mousse.

Breakfast (CP): Buckwheat pancake + drained fromage frais + apple.
Lunch (PF): Cucumber salad with vinaigrette + mushrooms + green salad + cheese Snack: Boiled egg.
Dinner (CP): Steamed artichoke + spaghetti with a tomato coulis and basil + 0% yoghurt.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
12/07/2008
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleNew celebrity couples
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersJennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         