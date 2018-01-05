Examples of slimming menus, GI diet

Breakfast (carbohydrate-protein): Oat flakes + 0% yoghurt + strawberries + blackberries.
Lunch (protein-fat): Greek salad + salmon fillet with spinach + 2 or 3 pieces of black chocolate (+ 70% cocoa solids).
Snack: Apple.
Dinner (carbohydrate-protein) : Vegetable soup + green lentils + steamed chicken breast + strong mustard + peach mousse.
Breakfast (CP): Buckwheat pancake + drained fromage frais + apple.
Lunch (PF): Cucumber salad with vinaigrette + mushrooms + green salad + cheese Snack: Boiled egg.
Dinner (CP): Steamed artichoke + spaghetti with a tomato coulis and basil + 0% yoghurt.