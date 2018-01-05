Stabilise your weight, weight loss, avoiding weight fluctuations Phase II is about weight maintenance. It's the natural continuation of phase I, with the same basic principles; the only difference is that the choice of carbohydrates increases and more medium GI foods are added.



Here are the 7 rules:

1-Aim to maintain your weight either by only eating carbohydrates that have a GI less than or equal to 50, or by combining carbohydrates that have a high GI with those that have a very low GI in one meal, thus obtaining a glycaemic result that's less than 50.

2-Try and eat carbohydrate-protein breakfasts.

3-Be more flexible in chooisng your two main meals.

4-Always think according to the principle of the glycaemic result.

5-Manage food differences by getting to know the values of high GI carbohydrates in order to neutralise them by choosing very low GI carbohydrates.

6-Only eat wholegrain bread during protein-fat breakfasts and quick lunches. Don't eat bread during main meals.

7-Allow yourself a glass of wine, or even two, as long as you eat something (protein, fat) beforehand.





