>
>

Stabilise your weight, weight loss, avoiding weight fluctuations

 
Stabilise your weight, weight loss, avoiding weight fluctuations

Phase II is about weight maintenance. It's the natural continuation of phase I, with the same basic principles; the only difference is that the choice of carbohydrates increases and more medium GI foods are added.

Here are the 7 rules:
1-Aim to maintain your weight either by only eating carbohydrates that have a GI less than or equal to 50, or by combining carbohydrates that have a high GI with those that have a very low GI in one meal, thus obtaining a glycaemic result that's less than 50.
2-Try and eat carbohydrate-protein breakfasts.
3-Be more flexible in chooisng your two main meals.
4-Always think according to the principle of the glycaemic result.
5-Manage food differences by getting to know the values of high GI carbohydrates in order to neutralise them by choosing very low GI carbohydrates.
6-Only eat wholegrain bread during protein-fat breakfasts and quick lunches. Don't eat bread during main meals.
7-Allow yourself a glass of wine, or even two, as long as you eat something (protein, fat) beforehand.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
12/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         