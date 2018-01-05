Suggestions for slimming menus, GI diet Breakfast: Omelette with spinach + goat's cheese + bacon.

Lunch: Geen salad + chicken with figs + 0% yoghurt mixed with raspberries.

Snack: Aapple.

Dinner: Fried artichoke hearts + pasta with capers and olives + fromage frais with strawberries.



Breakfast: Oat flakes + skimmed milk + peaches.

Lunch: Aubergine soup and beans with basil + fillet of fish with cheese sauce + lentils + fresh figs and a piece of cheese.

Snack: Almonds.

Dinner: Goat's cheese and roquette salad + chicken in red wine sauce + natural yoghurt with raspberries.





