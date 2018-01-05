The Low GI Diet: Lose Weight with Smart Carbs by Jennie Brand Miller, et al. On the back of worldwide succes from several bestselling books in her Low GI Diet series, Australian university lecturer Jennie Brand-Miller and her team are back with an extremely practical book.



This book is aimed at those who want to lose weight quickly. It suggests a detailed 12 week action plan, with emphasis on weight maintenance and it contains an almost exhaustive table of glycaemic index values.



Also featured are delicious recipes, exercise suggestions, encouraging targets and case studies. It's very motivating!



The Low GI Diet: Lose Weight with Smart Carbs by Jennie Brand-Miller, Kaye Foster-Powell, Joanna McMillan-Price, Anthony R. Leeds, published by Hodder Mobius, £6.99.





