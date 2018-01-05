>
>

The Low GI Diet: Lose Weight with Smart Carbs by Jennie Brand Miller, et al.

 
The Low GI Diet: Lose Weight with Smart Carbs by Jennie Brand Miller, et al.

On the back of worldwide succes from several bestselling books in her Low GI Diet series, Australian university lecturer Jennie Brand-Miller and her team are back with an extremely practical book.

This book is aimed at those who want to lose weight quickly. It suggests a detailed 12 week action plan, with emphasis on weight maintenance and it contains an almost exhaustive table of glycaemic index values.

Also featured are delicious recipes, exercise suggestions, encouraging targets and case studies. It's very motivating!

The Low GI Diet: Lose Weight with Smart Carbs by Jennie Brand-Miller, Kaye Foster-Powell, Joanna McMillan-Price, Anthony R. Leeds, published by Hodder Mobius, £6.99.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
12/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         