The Ultimate GI Jeans Diet by Rosemary Conley A few pounds to shift as quickly as possible? Here could be your answer. In this book, Rosemary Conley CBE offers an easy to follow A-Z of GI foods, simple diet plans including recipes for those who are cooking for one, advice for eating out, exercise tips to help speed up weight loss, and success stories from slimmers who've tried out the method.



The diet is designed to both tone and slim so that you can fit into your favourite pair of jeans and look great in them.



The Ultimate GI Jeans Diet by Rosemary Conley, published by Arrow Books Ltd, £6.99.





