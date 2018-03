Antony Worrall Thompson's GI Diet by Antony Worrall Thompson, et al. The theory is all well and good but what about putting it into practice? TV chef Antony Worrall Thompson has put together a selection of easy to prepare, delicious recipes with low GI values.



Some recipes are especially created for the GI diet, whilst others are traditional recipes modified to make them suitable. There are over a hundred recipes with tempting photos.



Antony Worrall Thompson's GI Diet by Antony Worrall Thompson, Mabel Blades (Dr.), Jane Suthering, published by Kyle Cathie, £12.99.