Health and Fitness Editor
12/07/2008
Article Plan
Losing weight with the GI diet: glycaemix index
▼
Gylcaemic index, release of glucose, blood sugar level, carbohydrate
Simple and complex carbohydrates, sugars, fast, slow, starch
Carbohydrate and weight gain, diabetes, insulin level
Index and food, cooking, diet, variable GI
High GI, foods with a high glycaemic index
Medium GI, foods with a medium glycaemic index
Low GI, foods with a low glycaemic index
Montignac method, slimming diet, losing weight
Slimming, Montignac diet, insulin and pancreas
Examples of slimming menus, GI diet
Stabilise your weight, weight loss, avoiding weight fluctuations
Suggestions for slimming menus, GI diet
GI guides
Getting the Best From the GI Diet by Rick Gallop
The Low GI Diet: Lose Weight with Smart Carbs by Jennie Brand Miller, et al.
Antony Worrall Thompson's GI Diet by Antony Worrall Thompson, et al.
The Ultimate GI Jeans Diet by Rosemary Conley
