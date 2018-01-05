>
Appetite and feeling full, eat and lose weight

 
Appetite and feeling full, eat and lose weight

Calorie density is the key to successful weight loss, and works particularly well if you're a big eater or you tend to snack between meals.

When you select foods with low or medium calorie density, you can eat more and satisfy your hunger fully. Plus, low calorie density foods are often rich in water and fibre, so they fill you up and slow down the absorption of food into the bloodstream. You get fuller quicker and stay fuller for longer on a lower amount of calories.

How is it different from other low-calorie diets? 
Instead of counting the calories and taking in less than your body needs, you fill up only on certain types of foods, but you eat as much as you want of them.




  
  
