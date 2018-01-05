>
>

Making up meals, slimming, lose weight, meals volumetrics diet

 
Making up meals, slimming, lose weight, meals volumetrics diet

Before you launch into the diet, you need to get to grips with your body's basic needs so that you don't suffer deficiencies as a result of dieting.

A balanced diet should obtain around 15% of calories from protein, 30-35% from fat and 50-55% from carbs, preferably complex carbs. So there's to be no cutting out fat (oil, butter etc), meat, fish or cereals because you think they're too calorific.

If you want to lose weight, you need to combine low and medium calorie density foods, eat a measured amount of fat, and avoid foods with a high calorie density.
The key is to eat when you're hungry, without restriction. That's why the plan is easy to follow: you just need to learn how to combine healthy, filling, low calorie density foods to your advantage.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
07/09/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         