Medium calorie density, foods

The following contain between 100 and 200 calories per 100g.
> Dairy produce: low-fat cheese (25% fat), whole milk yoghurts, yoghurts sweetened with sugar, fromage frais and other dairy at over 20% fat.
> Meat: half-fat beef (flank, sirloin, neck), pork (shoulder, neck, chop, cutlet, loin), veal (neck, rib, shoulder, chop, cutlet), poultry, bacon, cured ham, head cheese and similar.
> Oily fish.
> Eggs not cooked in fat.
> Pulses and potatoes.
> Dried fruit, fruit in syrup, fruit purée or compote sweetened with sugar.
> Cereal products: pasta, rice, semolina, quinoa, unsweetened breakfast cereal, bread, plain pancakes.
> Fat: wine-based, barbecue, green pepper and sweet and sour sauce, reduced-fat crème fraîche and cream, ketchup.
> Drinks: tomato juice, tea and coffee with sugar.
> Sugary desserts: cream desserts, meringues with cream, sorbet, flan.
> Ready-to-eat foods: buttered ham sandwiches, plain hamburgers.