Medium calorie density, foods

The following contain between 100 and 200 calories per 100g.



> Dairy produce: low-fat cheese (25% fat), whole milk yoghurts, yoghurts sweetened with sugar, fromage frais and other dairy at over 20% fat.

> Meat: half-fat beef (flank, sirloin, neck), pork (shoulder, neck, chop, cutlet, loin), veal (neck, rib, shoulder, chop, cutlet), poultry, bacon, cured ham, head cheese and similar.

> Oily fish.

> Eggs not cooked in fat.

> Pulses and potatoes.

> Dried fruit, fruit in syrup, fruit purée or compote sweetened with sugar.

> Cereal products: pasta, rice, semolina, quinoa, unsweetened breakfast cereal, bread, plain pancakes.

> Fat: wine-based, barbecue, green pepper and sweet and sour sauce, reduced-fat crème fraîche and cream, ketchup.

> Drinks: tomato juice, tea and coffee with sugar.

> Sugary desserts: cream desserts, meringues with cream, sorbet, flan.

> Ready-to-eat foods: buttered ham sandwiches, plain hamburgers.

