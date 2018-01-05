>
>

Medium calorie density, foods

 
Medium calorie density, foods

The following contain between 100 and 200 calories per 100g.

> Dairy produce: low-fat cheese (25% fat), whole milk yoghurts, yoghurts sweetened with sugar, fromage frais and other dairy at over 20% fat.
> Meat: half-fat beef (flank, sirloin, neck), pork (shoulder, neck, chop, cutlet, loin), veal (neck, rib, shoulder, chop, cutlet), poultry, bacon, cured ham, head cheese and similar.
> Oily fish.
> Eggs not cooked in fat.
> Pulses and potatoes.
> Dried fruit, fruit in syrup, fruit purée or compote sweetened with sugar.
> Cereal products: pasta, rice, semolina, quinoa, unsweetened breakfast cereal, bread, plain pancakes.
> Fat: wine-based, barbecue, green pepper and sweet and sour sauce, reduced-fat crème fraîche and cream, ketchup.
> Drinks: tomato juice, tea and coffee with sugar.
> Sugary desserts: cream desserts, meringues with cream, sorbet, flan.
> Ready-to-eat foods: buttered ham sandwiches, plain hamburgers.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
07/09/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Perfect baby names for FebruaryCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         