>
>

High calorie density, rich foods

 
High calorie density, rich foods

The following (the rest, basically!) contain over 200 calories per 100g: 

> Dairy: cheese.
> Meat: lamb, mutton, fatty cuts from any other type of meat, fatty cold meat.
> Nuts.
> Eggs cooked in fat.
> Cereal products: rusks, biscuits, sweetened cereal, white bread, gingerbread, sweet bread, popcorn, pastries.
> Any other fats and sauces not previously mentioned.
> Any other drinks not previously mentioned.
> Sugary foods: chocolate, chocolate bars, jam, honey, ice cream, simple sugar, cakes.
> Ready-to-eat foods: quiche, pizza, savoury snacks.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
07/09/2008
Reader ranking:4.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         