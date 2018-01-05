High calorie density, rich foods

The following (the rest, basically!) contain over 200 calories per 100g:



> Dairy: cheese.

> Meat: lamb, mutton, fatty cuts from any other type of meat, fatty cold meat.

> Nuts.

> Eggs cooked in fat.

> Cereal products: rusks, biscuits, sweetened cereal, white bread, gingerbread, sweet bread, popcorn, pastries.

> Any other fats and sauces not previously mentioned.

> Any other drinks not previously mentioned.

> Sugary foods: chocolate, chocolate bars, jam, honey, ice cream, simple sugar, cakes.

> Ready-to-eat foods: quiche, pizza, savoury snacks.