High calorie density, rich foods

The following (the rest, basically!) contain over 200 calories per 100g:
> Dairy: cheese.
> Meat: lamb, mutton, fatty cuts from any other type of meat, fatty cold meat.
> Nuts.
> Eggs cooked in fat.
> Cereal products: rusks, biscuits, sweetened cereal, white bread, gingerbread, sweet bread, popcorn, pastries.
> Any other fats and sauces not previously mentioned.
> Any other drinks not previously mentioned.
> Sugary foods: chocolate, chocolate bars, jam, honey, ice cream, simple sugar, cakes.
> Ready-to-eat foods: quiche, pizza, savoury snacks.