Transitory stage of diet Lasts: 2 weeks

Target: Continued but less rapid weight loss that doesn't cause fatigue, in preparation for the stabilisation phase.

How: 2 out of 3 meals a day should still contain only low calorie density foods. You reintroduce medium calorie density foods (particularly carbs), and can even have the occasional high calorie density treat at one out of your three meals.



A typical day

> Breakfast: hot drink, yoghurt, fruit, ham, fromage frais.

> Lunch: low density starter (crudités without dip, or soup), meat or fish with vegetables, starch and a piece of fruit, sweet yoghurt or dessert.

> Dinner: soup (not potato) or crudités with low-fat dip, grilled, baked or steamed meat or fish, steamed vegetables, fruit, low-fat dairy produce.







