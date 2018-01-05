>
Stabilisation diet phase, stabilise weight

   
Stabilisation diet phase, stabilise weight

Lasts: Forever!
Objective: Not to regain the weight you've lost!
How: By continuing to eat lots of low calorie density foods. Eat at least one meal a day made up entirely of low calorie density foods. At the other two meals, mix low and medium density foods. Avoid high density foods as far as you can, especially refined ones (sweet and savoury snack food, cakes and pastries, chips, burgers, quiche etc).

A typical day 
> Breakfast: hot drink, yoghurt, fruit, ham, fromage frais, bread, unsweetened cereal.
> Lunch: low density starter (crudités without dip or soup), meat or fish, vegetables, carbohydrate, piece of fruit, sweetened yoghurt or other dessert.
> Dinner: soup (not potato) or crudités with low-fat dip, lean grilled, baked or steamed meat or fish, steamed veg, fruit and low-fat dairy produce.




  
 
