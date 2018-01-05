>
Filling, satiating diet

Why? We're in the middle of winter, we spend most of our time indoors, and unfortunately this makes us want to snack more throughout the day. So this is not a good time of year to significantly reduce the size of your meals, otherwise you won't be able to handle the shock and you'll end up giving in to the mid-afternoon munchies.

How? First things first: don't cut starch (bread, pasta, rice, potatoes, quinoa, cereals, etc) out of your diet. They're rich in complex carbohydrates which slowly release energy into the system, giving you a long-lasting feeling of fullness and staving off hunger pangs in between meals. In order to keep you going throughout the day, this plan recommends starch at breakfast and lunch (around 200g cooked for pasta, rice, quinoa etc). On the other hand, don't eat starch in the evening before going to bed, in order to lower your overall daily energy intake.




  
  
