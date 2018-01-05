Enjoy diet

Why? Don't you find winter a bit depressing at times? If, on top of that, you deprive yourself of enjoying your food, how is that going to leave you feeling? More seriously, fad dieting on nothing but green beans and steamed fish right is nothing short of a recipe for disaster: you'll not lose weight properly, and in the worst case you might well put 2 kilos back on when the party season sets in and you allow yourself that well-deserved pig-out. Your body won't be prepared for it and will react by piling on weight.



How? This plan is all about variety: a starter, main and dessert at each meal, fish and meat, all sorts of fruit and vegetables, various starchy foods, and a different type of breakfast every day. And, most importantly, it includes more rewarding meals on Saturdays and Sundays so you can enjoy yourself at the weekend (without ruining the effort you put in in the week, of course!). The recipes are simple but original.