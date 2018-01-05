Slimming lunch



Lunch is an essential meal for giving you strength to get through the rest of the day. It should be substantial, balanced and filling to prevent afternoon snacking. Eat a good lunch and you won't need to gorge at dinner time.



-1 starter consisting of vegetables or salad (lightly seasoned) and/or lean protein

-1 dish combining 1 piece of lean meat (130 to 150g) or fish (170 to 200g), a portion (200g cooked) of starchy foods (pasta, rice, quinoa, semolina etc) and vegetables

-1 dairy product such as fromage frais, a cream dessert, a yoghurt, etc)

-1 piece of fruit, natural or cooked (in the oven, in a mousse or compote, baked in tin foil etc.)