>
>

Light diet dinner

 
Light diet dinner

Because it comes before night time, the period with the least activity, dinner is kept light on this diet. Nevertheless, it's important to maintain the starter/main/dessert structure in order to fill you up, even with low-calorie foods, and to provide your body with a balanced diet.

-1 starter, preferably veg-based (soup, for example)
-1 main with plenty of protein (50 - 100g) such as a slice of ham or an egg, plus vegetables
-1 dairy product (fromage frais, yoghurt, etc).
-1 piece of fruit either raw or puréed, in a mousse, baked in foil, etc.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
01/12/2008
Reader ranking:3.3/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Jessica Albas maternity styleNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         