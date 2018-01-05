Light diet dinner

Because it comes before night time, the period with the least activity, dinner is kept light on this diet. Nevertheless, it's important to maintain the starter/main/dessert structure in order to fill you up, even with low-calorie foods, and to provide your body with a balanced diet.



-1 starter, preferably veg-based (soup, for example)

-1 main with plenty of protein (50 - 100g) such as a slice of ham or an egg, plus vegetables

-1 dairy product (fromage frais, yoghurt, etc).

-1 piece of fruit either raw or puréed, in a mousse, baked in foil, etc.