Menus, diet

It's not rocket science: if you're going to eat less in the evening, you need to make sure you have a good breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast should be substantial: 1 hot drink, 1 piece of fruit (puréed, whole, squeezed or in juice), 1 helping of semi-skimmed dairy (natural yoghurt, 20% fat fromage frais, a glass of milk or a piece of low-fat cheese), 30-40g unsweetened cereal or 40g bread and 5g butter or 10g light jam.
Lunch should be traditional: 1 starter such as soup or seasoned crudités, 1 main (meat or fish with either starch or, failing that, a large piece of bread), and 1 dessert (perferably fruit or dairy-based).
Dinner at home should be light but high enough in fibre and protein to be filling: 1 big bowl of thick home-made vegetable soup with no cream, butter or cheese, 1 hard-boiled egg or 2 slices of ham with no rind, and 1 yoghurt or low-fat fromage frais.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
04/01/2010
