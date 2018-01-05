Our dietician's opinion See what our dietician has to say about portion control.



"Generally, it's fine, but if there's always food within arm's reach and you're always tempted to have more, the problem is simply a question of resisting the temptation to eat more calories than you need. We get into the habit of eating when we're not even hungry, and we finish increasingly huge platefuls of food for the sake of it. If half a slice of cake fills you up, you need to be capable of throwing the rest of it away."

"But remember that reducing your portions doesn't mean starving yourself. You don't want to deprive yourself of what your body needs, otherwise you'll end up fatigued and you'll be likely to binge."





