Your plan is simple: cut out refined food. That means no cakes, pastries, sweets, chocolate, fried food or sauce. You only eat healthy, natural food.



Breakfast: 1 hot drink + 30g bread + 10g butter + 1 slice of ham + 1 fat-free yoghurt.

Lunch: crudités with low-fat sauce or soup + 125g grilled meat or fish with as much veg as you can eat + 1 fat-free yoghurt or fromage frais + 1 not too sweet piece of fruit.

Snack: 200g fat-free fromage frais with unsweetened berries.

Dinner: 1 soup + 125g grilled meat or fish with as much veg as you want and 100g starch (pasta, rice, potatoes) with 5g fat + 150g fruit.