>
>

Menus

 
Menus

Your plan is simple: cut out refined food. That means no cakes, pastries, sweets, chocolate, fried food or sauce. You only eat healthy, natural food.

Breakfast: 1 hot drink + 30g bread + 10g butter + 1 slice of ham + 1 fat-free yoghurt.
Lunch: crudités with low-fat sauce or soup + 125g grilled meat or fish with as much veg as you can eat + 1 fat-free yoghurt or fromage frais + 1 not too sweet piece of fruit.
Snack: 200g fat-free fromage frais with unsweetened berries.
Dinner: 1 soup + 125g grilled meat or fish with as much veg as you want and 100g starch (pasta, rice, potatoes) with 5g fat + 150g fruit.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
04/01/2010
Reader ranking:1/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Naturally beautiful celebrities
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         