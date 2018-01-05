Our dietician's opinion See what our dietician has to say about reducing fat and sugar intake.



It's a good way of shifting excess weight if you've indulged in a lot of fat and sugar over the festive season, because you probably don't feel like any more right now! Let your taste buds guide you. Right now you'll feel like relishing fruit, seafood and vegetables, and while you have more of an appetite for healthy food, make the most of it!"

"But depriving yourself to make up for your excesses is the best way to develop an addictive attitude towards fat and sugar. After depriving yourself of them, you'll want to binge out all the more and you'll feel as if you can resist. This sort of plan can spoil your relationship with food if you don't go about it the right way."





