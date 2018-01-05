>
>

Drink lots of water

 
When we eat too much, especially too much fat and sugar, for a sustained period (read 24th December - 1st January), our digestive organs struggle to cope with the extra load. Our bodies produce more toxins as a result, which slow us down and make us feel sluggish. To get back on track, it's vital to get rid of this waste by drinking lots: water, naturally, vegetable stock, soup, fruit juice with no added sugar, tea and herbal tea (ideally tea with draining ingredients to help flush those toxins out!).




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
04/01/2010
