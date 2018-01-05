>
>

Don't fast, starve

 
Don't fast, starve

Starvation is a slimming no-no. It's a radical way of losing weight fast, but it's the best way of ruining your health as fast as possible. If you deprive your body of food, your system slows down to burn less energy and gets into the habit of storing what little energy you give it. In addition, you create deficiencies (not only energy deficiencies, but also vitamin and mineral deficiencies) that will cause fatigue, reduced resistance to infections and depression. AND without adequate nutrition, the body produces toxins. And, of course, you yo-yo. So rather than ending up slimmer and healthier, you just crash and burn.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
04/01/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         