Don't fast, starve

Starvation is a slimming no-no. It's a radical way of losing weight fast, but it's the best way of ruining your health as fast as possible. If you deprive your body of food, your system slows down to burn less energy and gets into the habit of storing what little energy you give it. In addition, you create deficiencies (not only energy deficiencies, but also vitamin and mineral deficiencies) that will cause fatigue, reduced resistance to infections and depression. AND without adequate nutrition, the body produces toxins. And, of course, you yo-yo. So rather than ending up slimmer and healthier, you just crash and burn.

