Get plenty of lean protein Even if you've more than a bit of weight to lose, whatever you do don't start cutting out meat, fish, dairy produce or eggs. These are all bursting with protein, which develops and maintains muscle mass (as opposed to fat) and fills you up to boot. You can't go wrong with protein! If you do want to drop a dress size though, go for high-protein, low-fat foods like chicken breast, minced meat containing less than 5% fat, lean ham with the rind removed, lean bacon, white fish, egg white, seafood, shellfish and lean dairy produce.





