Don't listen to the fun police: chocolate is good for you! And not just because it's gorgeous and melts in your mouth: nutritionally speaking, chocolate is a bona fide superfood!



Discover what's in chocolate and how it's made , why its good for your body and good for your mind. Forget the old myths: chocolate IS good for you, so shout it from the rooftops...and get stuck in.













PH, SH