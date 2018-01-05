Chocolate and nutrition, calories, health

The nutritional composition of chocolate varies according to the percentage of cacao it contains and what is added to it (milk, nuts etc). Here are the average values for 100g:



Dark chocolate with 86% cacao solids: 567 kcal, 9.7g protein, 19.1g carbohydrate, 50.2g fat and 9.3g fibre.

Dark chocolate with 70% cacao solids: 561 kcal, 8g protein, 31g carbohydrate, 45g fat and 7g fibre.

Dark chocolate with 64% cacao solids: 521 kcal, 8g protein, 39g carbohydrate, 37g fat and 4g fibre.

Milk chocolate: 567 kcal, 6.7g protein, 51g carbphydrate, 37.3g fat, 1.3g fibre.

White chocolate: 543 kcal, 8g protein, 58.3g carbohydrate, 30.9g fat, 0g fibre.



Cacao paste used for dark and milk chocolate also contains a selection of vitamins and minerals (calcium, iron, fluoride, copper, Vitamins A, B and E) and molecules (theobromine, caffeine, serotonin, tyramine and polyphenols).





