Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, chocolate bars, chocolate spread, Nutella, hot chocolate, drinking chocolate

Chocolate spread such as Nutella contains around 10% chocolate, 530 kcal, 6.5g protein, 57g carbohydrate and 31g fat per 100g.



Chocolate bars often contain less fat than other forms of chocolate, but they do tend to be very high in sugar. The average bar contains 511-538 kcal, 4-7.5g protein, 53-60g carbohydrate and 28-33g fat per 100g. Chocolate bars with added sweet and sugary fillings may contain more.



Chocolate sweets and truffles contain at least 25% chocolate. Their nutritional value depends on what else they contain (chocolate filling, almonds, nuts, praline etc).

On average they contain 487 kcal, 4.7g protein, 69.6g carbohydrate and 21.1g fat per 100g.



Powdered chocolate can boast a similar nutritional value to chocolate if it contains enough cacao. The best is sugarfree, which contains 331 kcal, 19.2g protein, 11.6g carbohydrate and 23.1g fat per 100g.